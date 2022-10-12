×

News

New economic model needed to rescue SA, says Jonas

By Yolanda Palezweni - 12 October 2022

Developing an economic model that delivers growth and transformation within society could rescue the collapsing state of SA.

This was the sentiment shared by MTN group chair and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the inaugural Govan Mbeki memorial lecture at NMU on Monday...

