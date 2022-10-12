New economic model needed to rescue SA, says Jonas
By Yolanda Palezweni - 12 October 2022
Developing an economic model that delivers growth and transformation within society could rescue the collapsing state of SA.
This was the sentiment shared by MTN group chair and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the inaugural Govan Mbeki memorial lecture at NMU on Monday...
New economic model needed to rescue SA, says Jonas
Developing an economic model that delivers growth and transformation within society could rescue the collapsing state of SA.
This was the sentiment shared by MTN group chair and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the inaugural Govan Mbeki memorial lecture at NMU on Monday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics