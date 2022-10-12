×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro lets water park’s R470 monthly rental slide for years

By Andisa Bonani - 12 October 2022

For the past 40 years, a Gqeberha company has leased a prime piece of land on Kings Beach from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for only R470 a month.

The company, RHC Waterslides, trading as Splash Waterworld, wants to enter into a new lease agreement with the council after the last one lapsed 20 years ago...

