Indian Navy vessel arrives in Nelson Mandela Bay for joint exercise
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 12 October 2022
An Indian Navy vessel has arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay ahead of a scheduled tri-nation naval exercise.
The sleek grey craft flying India’s green, white and orange flag was spotted alongside a Port Elizabeth Harbour quay on Tuesday morning...
Indian Navy vessel arrives in Nelson Mandela Bay for joint exercise
An Indian Navy vessel has arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay ahead of a scheduled tri-nation naval exercise.
The sleek grey craft flying India’s green, white and orange flag was spotted alongside a Port Elizabeth Harbour quay on Tuesday morning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics