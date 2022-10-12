×

Helping girls achieve their dreams

International day highlights challenges in education, mental wellness and safety that females have to overcome

By Simtembile Mgidi - 12 October 2022

A motivated mind, clear goals and a little feminine flair has seen a northern areas resident rise above her “abnormally normal” circumstances and establish a booming beauty salon in Newton Park.

The grit and determination which has seen Janice Prinsloo rise above the socioeconomic issues plaguing the Schauderville area is what the 30-year-old businesswoman hoped to relate to other females on International Day of the Girl Child on Tuesday...

