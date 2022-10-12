×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hawks alerted to sorry state of Danie Craven Stadium

Millions spent on Burgersdorp facility but cracks, leaks and vandalism continue unchecked

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 October 2022

The Walter Sisulu municipality has spent R15.5m in grant funding on the refurbishment and upgrades to the Danie Craven Stadium in Burgersdorp, with little progress made since 2019 to the dilapidated facility.

This has led to the DA calling on the Hawks to investigate the project...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read