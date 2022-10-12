Hawks alerted to sorry state of Danie Craven Stadium
Millions spent on Burgersdorp facility but cracks, leaks and vandalism continue unchecked
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 October 2022
The Walter Sisulu municipality has spent R15.5m in grant funding on the refurbishment and upgrades to the Danie Craven Stadium in Burgersdorp, with little progress made since 2019 to the dilapidated facility.
This has led to the DA calling on the Hawks to investigate the project...
Hawks alerted to sorry state of Danie Craven Stadium
Millions spent on Burgersdorp facility but cracks, leaks and vandalism continue unchecked
The Walter Sisulu municipality has spent R15.5m in grant funding on the refurbishment and upgrades to the Danie Craven Stadium in Burgersdorp, with little progress made since 2019 to the dilapidated facility.
This has led to the DA calling on the Hawks to investigate the project...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics