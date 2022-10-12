Gqeberha woman appears in court allegedly faking a child’s kidnapping
By Yolanda Palezweni - 12 October 2022
A Gqeberha woman appeared in court on Tuesday after she was charged with perjury when she reported that her newborn baby was kidnapped from Provincial Hospital.
Farhaanah Abrahams, 23, who appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate's court, was released on R500 bail...
