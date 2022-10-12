‘Gomora’ actress graduates with Rhodes degree
By Zamandulo Malonde - 12 October 2022
She may have shot to stardom in 2020 when she debuted in her role as “Mazet” on Mzansi Magic hit drama series Gomora, but fame did not stop actress Siphesihle Ndaba from furthering her studies.
The actress graduated on Wednesday with a bachelor of social sciences and honours in dramatic arts after Covid-19 lockdown regulations halted her 2021 graduation ceremony...
