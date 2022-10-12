×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Explosive affidavit alleges Terblanche plot to kill co-accused and R500k buy-off for freedom

Premium
By Devon Koen - 12 October 2022

More than R552,000 in cash and a car — alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche did not spare a cent as he allegedly tried to bribe his way out of jail.

The elaborate plot in which he allegedly used a person identified only as “Mr A” to do his dirty work failed, and now the Mill Park businessman finds himself in even deeper legal trouble...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read