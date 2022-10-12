Explosive affidavit alleges Terblanche plot to kill co-accused and R500k buy-off for freedom
By Devon Koen - 12 October 2022
More than R552,000 in cash and a car — alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche did not spare a cent as he allegedly tried to bribe his way out of jail.
The elaborate plot in which he allegedly used a person identified only as “Mr A” to do his dirty work failed, and now the Mill Park businessman finds himself in even deeper legal trouble...
