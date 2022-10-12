Arnold Terblanche bail bid to continue on Friday
By Devon Koen - 12 October 2022
A decision by the defence to alleviate the pressure on the magistrate hearing alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s bail application based on new facts resulted in the matter being postponed to Friday.
Attorney Peter Daubermann told magistrate Kriban Pillay on Wednesday that after discussions with the state it was decided to have the matter postponed so the defence could file its replying affidavit...
