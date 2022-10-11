‘We knew we were being robbed’ — ex-Le Bon Bakery manager
Ex-Le Bon Bakery manager tells court she was ordered to hand over cash before deadly shootout with police ensued
By Devon Koen - 11 October 2022
Aware that they were being robbed after five men entered the Le Bon Bakery in Central brandishing firearms, the manager kept her composure and did what she was instructed to do.
Testifying in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, Debbie Wicks, who had worked at the Rose Street establishment for 12 years before the botched robbery in January 2019, recalled how she had witnessed staff being tied up...
