The Hawks arrested 20 suspects alleged to be involved in illegal mining activities in Stilfontein in the North West on Monday.
Fifteen AK 47 rifles, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5 rifle, boxes of ammunition, explosives and an undisclosed amount of money were seized.
“The operation is ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests and more seizures,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.
The North West Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team embarked on an early morning raid at a mine shaft in Stilfontein.
“The operation follows weeks of surveillance into the alleged illegal mining activities of the suspects.”
Mogale said the suspects are expected to appear in the Stilfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of prohibited firearms, possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Twenty arrested, 15 AK 47 rifles seized during raid on mine shaft in North West
Image: SAPS
