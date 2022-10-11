Three sex workers reported missing since July, two murdered in Joburg

The Sex Workers Education & Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat), which advocates for law reform of the sex work industry in South Africa, says it is aware of at least three sex workers who have been reported missing since July in the Johannesburg area.
Sweat said at least two other sex workers have been murdered in the past three months. Their bodies were found in Joubert Park in the city centre and a hotel room.
“These disappearances were reported to the police and our staff are actively working to push for full investigations,” it said.
This follows the gruesome discovery of six bodies — believed to be of sex workers — at a building used by a panelbeating business in Johannesburg on Sunday. A 21-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with six counts of murder, which are under investigation by the Gauteng murder and robbery unit.
“We send love and strength to those who fear that their loved ones are among the women found on Sunday and our deepest condolences to the family of the woman who has been identified so far.”
Sweat said their helpline manager, Nomsa Remba, has been working on the cases and has been fielding calls and enquiries since Sunday.
“We have been following these missing reported cases since July with no luck. This is devastating and we pray for those who lost their lives. Sex workers are scared” said Remba.
The sex worker advocacy group is urging police to protect sex workers in the city and to explore whether the cases on their books are in any way connected to the bodies found at the panelbeaters.
“Criminalisation kills, it feeds the violence and stigmatisation sex workers are facing. It provides a legal foundation to the discrimination and violence targeting sex workers who are simply trying to work to support themselves and feed their families,” said Sweat. “Cases of murdered sex workers rarely get featured in the media unless there is something particularly salacious or dramatic and when it does happen, the focus is seldom on the victim deserving of justice, but rather on the sex work profession, often used to paint the idea that we put ourselves in danger and somehow deserve to die violent and horrible deaths.”
