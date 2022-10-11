Three arrested after elderly couple held up

Three men have been arrested after an elderly couple was robbed in Oyster Boy on Monday.
The couple, both in their late 70s, arrived back at their Galjoen Street home at about 6.30pm and, as the man parked his bakkie in the driveway, he noticed three men sitting opposite his house.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, he went over to them and asked what they were doing there.
“As he turned to leave, one of the men grabbed him from behind and held a knife against him while another man produced a firearm.
“The suspects attempted to force the couple into their garage.
“However, they put up a brave fight and started screaming.”
Naidu said the suspects ran off with the woman’s handbag and the man’s .22 pistol.
Once news of the attack was circulated, a team comprising St Francis Bay police, the Humansdorp K9 unit, private security companies and residents combed the large bushy area in search of the men.
At about 8.50pm, Humansdorp K9 members arrested a 32-year-old suspect found hiding in the thicket.
A 9mm pistol was allegedly found in his possession and the woman’s handbag was also recovered.
The firearm was reported stolen in Gauteng in 2011.
The other two suspects, 25 and 28, were arrested at about 4.30am on Tuesday by residents and private security.
They were also found hiding in bushes.
The elderly man’s firearm has not yet been recovered.
The suspects were detained on charges of armed robbery and are expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon.
Sarah Baartman SAPS district commissioner Brigadier John Lebok commended the teamwork between the police, private security and residents.
“Working together as a team towards a common vision will always reap positive rewards.
“We are committed to enhancing community involvement so that by working in partnership, we can have a positive impact on crime and criminality.
“Community policing is a people’s programme for the people to take back control of their own communities, and to ensure that there is no space for criminals, but space for our women, children and the elderly to move around freely in our neighbourhoods,” Lebok said.
Three arrested after elderly couple held up
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
