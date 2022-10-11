×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sex worker murder suspect's identity withheld ahead of ID parade

Man, 20, has been charged with one count of murder. Investigations concerning the five other bodies found at the scene continue.

11 October 2022
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Police comb the scene where six bodies were discovered in Johannesburg.
Police comb the scene where six bodies were discovered in Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The suspect arrested after the discovery of six bodies at a panelbeaters' business in Johannesburg was on Tuesday formally charged with one murder.

His case was postponed by a week after a brief appearance in the magistrate's court to give the state time to prepare before a bail application.

“The accused is charged with one count of murder although six bodies were discovered,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane outside court. “It is a schedule 6 offence, as we are alleging the murder was premeditated.”

Mjonondwane said the investigations are ongoing concerning the other five female bodies found at the premises.

“We will be following the evidence as and when it is brought to the fore by the investigations.”

The media was not allowed to take pictures of the suspect.

“At this stage we oppose the media filming the proceedings and request that his name or identity be concealed so it does not jeopardise the process,” Mjonondwane said.

“An identity parade must still be conducted.”

Mjonondwane said the suspect is 20 years old, not 21 as previously stated.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read