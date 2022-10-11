Self-taught music producer mixes it up in home studio
By Simtembile Mgidi - 11 October 2022
After losing his way due to alcohol abuse, Motherwell resident Sive Blom was inspired by music to drop the bottle and pick up the mic.
The 35-year-old self-taught producer has since converted his two-bedroom flat behind his parents’ house into a studio...
