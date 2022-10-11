×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Metro decay evident in northern areas community

Trashed swimming pool and people living in containers highlighted in DA oversight visit

By Andisa Bonani - 11 October 2022

Inhumane living conditions, a total disregard for municipal bylaws, and a crumbling multimillion-rand public swimming pool.

These were some of the pressing issues raised by northern areas residents during a DA oversight visit on Monday. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read