Meet SA’s best senior-phase teacher — and he’s from the Bay
Alexander Road's Jean-Pierre Botha claims national title at just 26
By Tshepiso Mametela - 11 October 2022
Three Eastern Cape teachers received a spectacular nod at the 2022 Teachers Day SHERO Awards at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.
Jean-Pierre Botha, a 26-year-old English and Afrikaans teacher at Alexander Road High School in Gqeberha with a pep in his step, is now the proud holder of the prestigious national teacher of the year title in the senior phase category...
