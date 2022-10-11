Man admits to bludgeoning woman, 80, to death with iron
Clarkson farmworker to serve 25 years for rape and murder
By Devon Koen - 11 October 2022
A man who bludgeoned an 80-year-old to death with an iron and subsequently staged a scene to distance himself from the murder, confessed to his crimes on Monday.
Elsie Ncama died at the hands of Asemahle Manto, 25, who pleaded guilty to charges of rape and murder in the high court in Gqeberha...
