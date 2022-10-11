×

News

'If he is guilty, I want to disown him': Father of sex worker murder suspect

The 21-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday

11 October 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The panelbeaters building where six bodies were discovered in Village Main, near the Faraday taxi rank in Johannesburg's city centre.
The panelbeaters building where six bodies were discovered in Village Main, near the Faraday taxi rank in Johannesburg's city centre.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The 21-year-old suspect arrested on Sunday after the gruesome discovery of six bodies — believed to be of sex workers —  at a building in Johannesburg is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

He is charged with six counts of murder, which are under investigation by the Gauteng murder and robbery unit. TimesLIVE reported that the victims had been tied up.

In an interview with the SABC, the father of the 21-year-old, wearing a motorbike helmet to conceal his identity, expressed his shock.

“I want to disown him, I don't want anybody to attach (him) with me because to me anybody of that character is far away from me.”

If his son was found guilty of the heinous crime he was accused of, the father said he should account for his actions.

“Everybody is responsible for his own deeds. I cannot be punished for my father's deeds, neither can my father be punished for my deeds.

“Twenty-one is old enough to decide what to do and what not to do.”

TimesLIVE

 

