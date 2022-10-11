Gqeberha welcomes scientific world for marine symposium
By Guy Rogers - 11 October 2022
Many of the world’s top marine scientists gathered in Nelson Mandela Bay for the 12th Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association (Wiomsa) Scientific Symposium to share knowledge, experience and solutions.
Some 800 marine science delegates from 12 countries packed a Boardwalk conference room on Monday determined to find solutions to the raft of challenges facing the Western Indian Ocean...
