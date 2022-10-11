×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Former prosecutor who took money to make case disappear found guilty of corruption

He also faces charges of attempted murder

11 October 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
A former prosecutor at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court has been found guilty of corruption after he accepted R6,000 to quash a criminal case.
JUSTICE IS SERVED: A former prosecutor at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court has been found guilty of corruption after he accepted R6,000 to quash a criminal case.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A former prosecutor at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court was convicted on Tuesday of corruption after receiving a bribe to make a case disappear.

The conviction follows an incident in May 2020 when Leonard Makhado Ratshilumela, 50, was arrested at Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou by the Hawks during an undercover operation when he was demanding a gratification from the parent of an accused.

“In his plea he submitted he accepted gratification of R6,000 with the intention to destroy the docket for the reckless and negligent driving charges against the minor child, instead of referring the case to the child justice court,” said the National Prosecuting Authority.

Ratshilumela is also facing four counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He allegedly tried to kill the witnesses in the corruption case by burning their house with petrol.

He will appear again in Sibasa regional court on January 24 next year for trial.

He remains in custody while awaiting sentencing on November 21. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read