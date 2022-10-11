Family feud rages in KwaNobuhle over boundary wall
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 11 October 2022
A war of words has erupted between two families in KwaNobuhle after one resident tried to build a boundary wall but was forced to stop construction after a woman extended her shack onto their property.
The dispute has been going on for years with a complaint laid with the police while the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has failed to resolve the issue...
Family feud rages in KwaNobuhle over boundary wall
A war of words has erupted between two families in KwaNobuhle after one resident tried to build a boundary wall but was forced to stop construction after a woman extended her shack onto their property.
The dispute has been going on for years with a complaint laid with the police while the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has failed to resolve the issue...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics