Covid-19 era Rhodes graduates finally being capped on stage

This will see about 1,300 graduates from 2020 and 2021 get capped at the 1820 Settlers Monument over two days, from 9.30am on Wednesday.
Rhodes was among several SA higher learning institutions to hold virtual graduations over the last two years due to lockdown regulations.
Vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela said this was the institution’s way of honouring its promise to invite those who could not cross the graduation stage during the lockdown.
“The easing of Covid-19 restrictions allows us to deliver on our promise of inviting back those graduates who had to put up with a virtual graduation.
“We look forward to sharing their big day with them on our campus and at the monument,” Mabizela said.
During the week’s ceremonies, the institution will also honour vice-chancellor’s awardees who similarly could not receive their medals on stage due to the pandemic.
They will this week join the university’s 2022 master’s and PhD graduands who will be capped on Friday.
Friday’s ceremony will see more than 175 graduands walk the stage, with the majority in the humanities and science faculties.
Of these, women make up almost 60% and international students make up more than 30% of the total.
Among those capped on the day will be journalist and anti-apartheid activist High Commissioner Thenjiwe Mtintso, who will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws from the university.
Mabizela said the honour was in recognition and celebration of Mtintso’s long and sustained contribution as a dedicated freedom fighter and committed gender activist.
“Our nation owes her an unpayable debt of gratitude and appreciation for all the sacrifices she has made throughout her life as a dedicated human rights and gender activist.
“She gave a voice to the many who had been rendered voiceless by the iniquitous and oppressive system of apartheid.
“I am delighted that the Rhodes University community has seen it fit to honour her sustained and significant contributions by the award of an honorary doctorate and warmly congratulate her on this richly deserved recognition and notable achievement,” Mabizela said.
The week’s festivities will conclude in a grand ball on Friday evening and a garden party celebration for the new master’s and PhD graduates at the Gavin Relly Postgraduate Village on Saturday.
Covid-19 era Rhodes graduates finally being capped on stage
