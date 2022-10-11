×

News

Art born out of trash lights up Gqeberha transfer station

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 11 October 2022

The phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” is taken seriously by the workers at the Hunter’s Retreat Transfer Station.

With a little care and some sprucing up, discarded items find their old sheen and a new lease on life  — repurposed as either retro artwork or as cool decorative pieces in a sprawling garden at the complex just off the old Cape Road...

