Art born out of trash lights up Gqeberha transfer station
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 11 October 2022
The phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” is taken seriously by the workers at the Hunter’s Retreat Transfer Station.
With a little care and some sprucing up, discarded items find their old sheen and a new lease on life — repurposed as either retro artwork or as cool decorative pieces in a sprawling garden at the complex just off the old Cape Road...
