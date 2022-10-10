Young women learn from the best at Varsity College event
By Zamandulo Malonde - 10 October 2022
To remind young women of their power and help them conquer hurdles in their path towards self-sufficiency and success, Varsity College on Friday hosted a panel discussion with some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s inspirational women.
The discussion tackled various topics such as gender-based violence, mental health and self-esteem...
Young women learn from the best at Varsity College event
To remind young women of their power and help them conquer hurdles in their path towards self-sufficiency and success, Varsity College on Friday hosted a panel discussion with some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s inspirational women.
The discussion tackled various topics such as gender-based violence, mental health and self-esteem...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics