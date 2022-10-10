A 36-year-old Mpumalanga woman is expected to appear in the Volksrust district court on Monday in connection with the murder of her 13-year-old teenage son and for allegedly attacking two other relatives.
The teen’s body was discovered on Friday.
The woman, who was arrested immediately after police arrived at the scene, faces charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said according to the report, police at Volksrust were informed about a domestic-related incident at a residence.
Officers had to break open a locked door to gain entry.
“Upon gaining entrance, members discovered the body of the teenage boy on the floor of the lounge. The slain victim had stab wounds on his chest and throat,” he said.
The suspect’s 63-year-old mother was found hiding in the toilet with a stab wound on her lower body.
An injured eight-month-old baby was found in the same room as the suspect.
Woman arrested for ‘murdering her teen son, attacking baby and mother’
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
