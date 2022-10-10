WATCH | Meet the new Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana

Mpho Makwana, the new chair of Eskom, has backed incumbent CEO Andre de Ruyter, and set his sights on bringing down the price of electricity by reducing the cost of coal supplied to its plants while also improving the quality of the fuel it receives.
In an interview with Business Times, Makwana spoke about the link between Eskom’s climate commitments and the cost of coal supplied to the company.
The vast majority of Eskom’s power-generating plants are fired by coal — most have outdated, less efficient emission-filtration systems — and the state-owned company has come under scrutiny in light of SA’s global commitments to reduce carbon emissions.
