Suspected cable thieves arrested at Fish Water Flats
By Herald Reporter - 10 October 2022
Two men were arrested on Saturday after allegedly being found in possession of copper cables at the Fish Water Flats treatment works in Gqeberha.
The men were arrested by Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s security guards during a routine patrol...
