Storms River Village residents concerned at ‘heartbreaking’ damage to forest
Storms River Village residents have begun to ask questions about MTO Group’s operations after noticing changes in the forests around them and the streams running through their property.
Robert Branch, who has been living in Storms River Village for more than a decade, reached out to SGS, the firm that audits MTO, to ensure it complied with the required sustainability standards...
Storms River Village residents concerned at ‘heartbreaking’ damage to forest
News reporter
Storms River Village residents have begun to ask questions about MTO Group’s operations after noticing changes in the forests around them and the streams running through their property.
Robert Branch, who has been living in Storms River Village for more than a decade, reached out to SGS, the firm that audits MTO, to ensure it complied with the required sustainability standards...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics