×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sentencing in bogus radiologist case postponed to November

Premium
10 October 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The Gqeberha woman who falsified her radiology qualification and worked at Livingstone Hospital for six months before it was uncovered, appeared briefly in the specialised commercial crimes court on Monday.

Dressed in an olive blouse and fawn flannel trousers, Asisipho Mbekela, 27, appeared nervous in the gallery as she awaited the start of the pre-sentencing proceedings...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read