Sedgefield lakes’ invasive carp feeding hundreds every day
By Guy Rogers - 10 October 2022
Often what is good for the environment is good for people too, and a public-private “feeding of the 5,000” project centred on Sedgefield’s freshwater lakes is proving just that.
The alien removal and food security project was started during the first Covid-19 lockdown as a partnership between Gift of the Givers, CapeNature and nonprofit organisation Invasive Fish Management, and now fishing company Oceana has stepped in and added fresh impact...
