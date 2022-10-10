NMU flying high with new drone licence
By Herald Reporter - 10 October 2022
Nelson Mandela University has become the first university in SA to legally operate drones, providing the institution with a bird’s-eye view and the ability to influence industries ranging from fisheries to forestry and fire control.
The director of NMU’s Advanced Mechatronic Technology Centre (AMTC), Karl du Preez, said the establishment of the drone unit gave students at the School of Engineering the opportunity to gain specialised skills in a technical environment and the niche market of drone operations. ..
