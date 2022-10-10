Gqeberha-born TV presenter comes full circle to co-host music show
By Zamandulo Malonde - 10 October 2022
KwaMagxaki-born TV presenter Kuhle Adams has bagged a new on-screen gig, three years after she made her TV debut on Expresso.
Adams made her debut on Channel O’s iRequest Celebrity Edition on Thursday...
