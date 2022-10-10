Dora Nginza staff return after department vows to improve conditions
By Guy Rogers - 10 October 2022
Striking healthcare workers at Dora Nginza Hospital have returned to their posts after a stand-off over congestion and working conditions.
The stand-off ended after an agreement was reached between the Eastern Cape health department and unions...
