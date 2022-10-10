Detailed description of CCTV footage heard in bakery robbery trial
By Devon Koen - 10 October 2022
Nearly five months since his last court appearance, murder accused Sibusiso Mchunu was back in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.
Mchunu, 25, faces a litany of charges relating to a botched armed robbery at a bakery in Central in January 2019 that left a police officer and four of the robbers dead...
