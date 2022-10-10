De Vos Malan drowning tragedy remembered 13 years on
By Simtembile Mgidi - 10 October 2022
Thirteen years after a tragic river drowning of two teenagers, De Vos Malan Primary school acting principal June Marnival still remembers the bravery displayed by Tebogo Poka, who did not think twice about trying to save Siphosethu Diamond.
In March 2009, on a school outing, Poka, 15, dived into a river at Dodds Farm in Walmer to save Diamond, 13...
De Vos Malan drowning tragedy remembered 13 years on
Thirteen years after a tragic river drowning of two teenagers, De Vos Malan Primary school acting principal June Marnival still remembers the bravery displayed by Tebogo Poka, who did not think twice about trying to save Siphosethu Diamond.
In March 2009, on a school outing, Poka, 15, dived into a river at Dodds Farm in Walmer to save Diamond, 13...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics