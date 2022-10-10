×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

De Vos Malan drowning tragedy remembered 13 years on

By Simtembile Mgidi - 10 October 2022

Thirteen years after a tragic river drowning of two teenagers, De Vos Malan Primary school acting principal June Marnival still remembers the bravery displayed by Tebogo Poka, who did not think twice about trying to save Siphosethu Diamond.

In March 2009, on a school outing, Poka, 15, dived into a river at Dodds Farm in Walmer to save Diamond, 13...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read