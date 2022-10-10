Court battles adding up for alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche
By Devon Koen - 10 October 2022
Details of how alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche conspired to have his co-accused murdered and bribed officials, including judges, are expected to be heard on Tuesday when the state will read into the record an affidavit by the investigating officer.
And while details of the alleged conspiracies have not been made public yet, the magistrate presiding over Terblanche’s latest bail application based on new facts has indicated that the ruling by the high court to have the matter finalised within seven days cannot be done...
