A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Limpopo for allegedly killing his girlfriend after she was released on bail on a charge of assaulting him.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said Zintle Mokoena, 21, was arrested for assault after the couple had an altercation at the man's house and she stabbed him with a sharp object. This happened in Monsterloos village outside Sekhukhune.
“She was arrested on Thursday and appeared before the Nebo magistrate's court on Friday, where she was released on free bail. The victim thereafter went to the local tavern and her boyfriend whom she had assaulted, arrived at the tavern at about 7.45pm and dragged her to her house which is next to the tavern. Upon arrival, he allegedly stabbed her several times, killing her instantly,” said Ledwaba.
The man was arrested on the scene after police were notified.
“Police have opened a case of murder,” Ledwaba said.
The man is expected to appear in the Nebo magistrate's court on Monday facing a charge of murder.
Limpopo man stabs to death girlfriend charged with assaulting him
