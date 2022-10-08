Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village

The Hawks recovered R600,000 worth of chrome in Limpopo this week.
Capt Matimba Maluleke, spokesperson for the directorate, said investigators found the mineral in Tjibeng village on Thursday.
“Members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, jointly with provincial organised crime, Limpopo illegal mining task team, tactical response team and SSG Security company, seized chrome stockpiles to the value of over R600,000,” said Maluleke.
“It is believed the stockpiles were gathered by suspected illegal miners in the area with the aim of transporting them at a later stage for business purposes. Though the suspects were not found, their mission was disrupted and more disruptive operations will still be conducted.”
