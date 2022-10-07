“Why would a judge who is not captured not see anything wrong with being nominated by a politician, irrespective of which political party the politician comes from, and do not want to disassociate yourself?” Malema asked.
WATCH | Malema accuses JSC judge hopeful of being ‘captured’ by an ANC politician
Reporter
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema has accused judge Arnoldus Mauritius Legodi Phatudi of allegedly being captured after he was nominated by an ANC politician for the judge president vacancy in the Limpopo division of the high court.
Malema, who is a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) representing his party, was part of the panel that interviewed candidates this week for positions in the superior courts.
Phatudi is one of three judges vying for the judge president vacancy in Limpopo. The other two judges are Maake Francis Kganyago and George Phatudi.
Malema questioned Phatudi’s nonchalance about being nominated by a politician. He didn’t reveal which politician nominated Phatudi.
“I think you are captured because you see nothing wrong with being nominated by a politician, and your answer is that it is not from the EFF and ANC,” Malema told Phatudi.
“The mayor is from the ANC. He’s not from a state-owned entity or church. He’s from the ANC and you see nothing wrong with that.
“Why would a judge who is not captured not see anything wrong with being nominated by a politician, irrespective of which political party the politician comes from, and do not want to disassociate yourself?” Malema asked.
Phatudi responded he did not think being nominated by a politician meant he was captured.
He asked that the politician’s nomination be expunged from his record.
Earlier this week, Malema slammed judge Mpho Catherine Mamosebo for “not knowing basic concepts”, alleging she was unprepared.
Mamosebo is the only candidate contesting to be a judge member at the electoral court.
Commissioner and attorney Ettienne Barnard asked her: “If there is a dispute regarding the counting of votes and seriously linked to irregularity, what sort of relief can be given by the electoral court?”
When the candidate replied, Barnard felt her answer was inadequate and Malema slammed her for being unprepared.
“You are asked a simple question. In a situation where the court finds there are serious irregularities, what would the court do? You go and open a book. That is something you should have prepared if you want to come to this court.”
