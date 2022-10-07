×

Training centre workers assist woman to give birth outside gates

07 October 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Little could have prepared Eastcape Training Centre (ETC) staff for an emergency birth that had them scrambling from their offices in Struandale shortly after arriving at the centre last week.

As Ntombizanele Vazi, 37, and her partner Lawrence Seti, 44, walked from their Missionvale home to Dora Nginza Hospital at about 7am on Wednesday last week, something stopped the expectant mother in her tracks...

