×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Paralympian takes on epic fundraising trip

Ex-Cape Recife pupil on 725km paracycling challenge through virtual and training rides

Premium
07 October 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

SA paracyclist and Paralympian Toni Mould has her sights set on a jam-packed racing schedule as she prepares to take to the start line of 11 competitions in 2023.

As part of the blockbuster racing calendar, the Cape Recife School alumna aims to qualify for the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, in August...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read