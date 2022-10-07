×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro plans to bolster assistance to poor policy

If approved, changes will see significantly more indigent households helped

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 07 October 2022

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to amend the assistance to the poor (ATTP) policy and add new criteria for properties worth up to R130,000.

The municipality previously based the criteria on properties worth up to R100,000 but this decision was rescinded as the National Treasury warned of the financial implications for the city’s coffers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read