Nelson Mandela Bay Metro plans to bolster assistance to poor policy
If approved, changes will see significantly more indigent households helped
By Andisa Bonani - 07 October 2022
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to amend the assistance to the poor (ATTP) policy and add new criteria for properties worth up to R130,000.
The municipality previously based the criteria on properties worth up to R100,000 but this decision was rescinded as the National Treasury warned of the financial implications for the city’s coffers...
