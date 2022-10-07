While many arts lovers are still reminiscing about the recitals, food and crafts at this year’s National Arts Festival, organisers have put out a call to all performers to submit proposals to ensure the 2023 Curated Programme serves up another memorable menu.
The Curated Programme is the festival’s multidisciplinary offering, selected from proposals submitted by artists locally and abroad to be presented at the NAF between June 22 and July 2 in Makhanda.
NAF artistic director Rucera Seethal will work with an artistic committee sporting representation from multiple genres and sectors in selected the works that range from public arts and theatre to illusion, comedy and cross-genre arts mediums.
“The festival remains a platform for a range of works, some of which may not yet have been seen on commercial stages,” Seethal said.
“It is also a space for works that are being reimagined or that have toured elsewhere in the world.
“The premise of the National Arts Festival has always been to create expansive worlds and moving experiences in SA.
“We are also focused on developing relationships, collaboration and professional association with artists on the continent and abroad.”
The NAF programme also features a Fringe, comprising of works that are not curated but brought to the festival and financed by the artists themselves.
The call for the Fringe is a separate call that will open on November 1 and close on January 13 2023.
To submit a proposal for the Curated Programme, artists are requested to visit the National Arts Festival website.
HeraldLIVE
National Arts Festival calls on proposals for 2023 curated programme
Image: ALAN EASON
HeraldLIVE
