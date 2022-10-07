×

Load-shedding to be suspended on Saturday morning

07 October 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The suspension of load-shedding is possible due to the expected lower weekend demand as well as adequate levels of emergency generation reserves.
The suspension of load-shedding is possible due to the expected lower weekend demand as well as adequate levels of emergency generation reserves.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu/ File photo

Eskom has announced the suspension of load-shedding from 5am on Saturday.

The power utility said while generation capacity constraints persist, the suspension of load-shedding is possible due to the expected lower weekend demand as well as adequate levels of emergency generation reserves.

“Since Thursday afternoon a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service.

“A generating unit at Duvha power station was taken offline for repairs.”

Eskom has 5,512MW on planned maintenance while another 13,484MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom will publish further updates on Sunday afternoon or as soon as there are significant changes.

TimesLIVE

