×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Journalist's suspension lifted: misconduct couldn't be established

07 October 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
A City Press journalist had his suspension lifted by the company after it couldn't prove allegations of misconduct against him. File photo.
A City Press journalist had his suspension lifted by the company after it couldn't prove allegations of misconduct against him. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

One of two journalists suspended by City Press on August 30 pending the completion  of a disciplinary investigation has returned to work.

TimesLIVE understands the pair was placed on suspension for allegedly trying to extort money from a person they were writing a story about.

But in a letter dated October 6, the HR manager at Media24 told one of the reporters  misconduct could not be confirmed after an internal investigation into the matter.

The letter stated that the reporter's suspension was lifted as of Thursday and that he may enter the work premises, report for duty and continue with the company  business.

The reporter’s access to internal email platforms  was restored and his access card and other company equipment returned to him.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read