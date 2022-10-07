Gqeberha’s Tazz excited about new role as attorney in drama series
International model and actor Tazz Nginda, 43, who grew up in Gqeberha, will be back on TV screens on October 24 in a new role as an attorney in e.tv soapie Imbewu: The Seed.
Nginda also stars in Showmax drama series Blood Psalms, playing the role of a soldier, and will soon feature in a Xhosa production set to replace The Queen on Mzansi Magic in January, though he could not reveal too much about it just yet...
General Reporter
