A Gqeberha resident and upcoming footballer was killed in a suspected hit murder in West End on Friday morning while seated in a car outside a tyre repair shop.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the victim was seated in a VW Polo in Rensburg Street at about 9.45am when he was approached by a man and shot several times.
“It is a suspected hit murder,” Naidu said.
“The victim was seated in the passenger seat of a VW Polo Classic at a tyre repairs place. The left front wheel of the vehicle was flat.
“A silver grey Chev Aveo parked nearby and an unknown male alighted, walked up to the victim and shot him several times.”
The man, who is believed to be in his early 20s, was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The identity of the deceased is known but next of kin has yet to be informed, she said.
“The motive and the suspects are unknown at this stage.”
Police are investigating a case of murder.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha man killed in suspected hit murder
Image: 123RF
