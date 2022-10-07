Gordhan disputes allegations made by DG about reasons for suspension

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has denied allegations made by his suspended director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi in his labour court bid to be reinstated.
Image: Esa Alexander
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has denied allegations made by his suspended director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi in his labour court bid to be reinstated.
Tlhakudi was placed on precautionary suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.
This came after a whistle-blower allegation regarding his conduct in the process to appoint a security manager at the department. The suspension, at the instruction of justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, was announced by the department on Friday.
The disciplinary hearing has not started.
In his application last week, Tlhakudi accuse Gordhan of unlawfully removing him from his position. Tlhakudi asserts this was because he was an obstacle to a programme involving the sale of SAA.
“The allegations, which are disputed, are most unfortunate and it is essential that due process take its course. Minister Gordhan welcomes the opportunity to submit his own affidavit to the labour court where the matter will be properly ventilated,” the department said in a statement.
The department added that Gordhan will not be deterred from testing alleged corruption and other malfeasance within state-owned companies and within his own department without fear, favour or prejudice.
