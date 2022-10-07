BREAKING | Three Bhityi tavern patrons shot dead, three wounded
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 07 October 2022
Three people were shot dead and three others wounded after gunmen opened fire in a tavern at Mqhekezweni village in Bhityi near Mthatha on Wednesday night.
Police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene immediately ordered that a 72-hour activation plan be implemented...
BREAKING | Three Bhityi tavern patrons shot dead, three wounded
Three people were shot dead and three others wounded after gunmen opened fire in a tavern at Mqhekezweni village in Bhityi near Mthatha on Wednesday night.
Police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene immediately ordered that a 72-hour activation plan be implemented...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics